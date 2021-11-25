This Russian Exhibition is encouraging people to touch its art

Russia's Hermitage Museum is introducing a new exhibition designed for the blind and visually impaired.

In most exhibitions, visitors are normally advised not to touch the artworks, but that's not the case here at all.

'Invisible Art: Expanding the Boundaries of What Is Possible' is considered a milestone in the St. Petersburg museum's quest for greater inclusivity.

It's one of the biggest exhibitions ever staged by the Hermitage with a focus on inclusivity and giving the blind and visually impaired a chance to immerse themselves in art.

What does art feel like?

The exhibit has animations specially created for people with impaired vision AFP

The exhibition invites participants to touch and feel 3D textured replicas of many world-famous works of art.

It's a result of innovative experiments and explorations carried out by the State Hermitage.

Standout pieces at the exhibition include a 3D depiction of a Rembrandt self-portrait and a reproduction of an ancient Bazyryk carpet.

As well, you can explore relief versions of the subjects in 6th-8th-century wall paintings from the ancient city of Penjikent located in present-day Tajikistan.

Information is provided to visitors on how the artworks were transformed into three-dimensional objects, with special video installations which show the process.

The project demonstrates the capabilities of a programme of inclusive social development aimed at providing everyone with access on equal terms to world cultural heritage and the museum’s mission of public education.

'Invisible Art: Expanding the Boundaries of What Is Possible' will run until 12 December 2021.

Check out the video above for a look at this innovative exhibition.