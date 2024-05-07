Met Gala 2024: The best, worst and most daring looks

At this year's Met Gala, aka "fashion's biggest night out", co-hosts Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya stole the show with their stunning floral-inspired outfits.

The worlds of film, fashion, music, sports, politics, and social media collided last night to grace the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for its annual Costume Institute Benefit.

Flowers were everywhere, in line with this year’s theme: “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name.

The Met Gala dazzled with its fashionista A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and a whole parade of others, all dressed in a whirlwind of flora and fauna looks on a carpet tinged with green and lined by live foliage.

Euronews Culture is here to serve up all the most standout and eye-catching looks, from the fabulous to the downright absurd. So, without further ado, let's dive right in!

Round of applause for the co-chairs

Zendaya attends the MET gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

Challengers and Dune: Part Two star Zendaya put on her fashion face in peacock hues of blue and green, with a head piece to match and leaf accents. The look was Maison Margiela by John Gallliano.

Zendaya attends the MET gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

She walked again to close the carpet in black Givenchy Haute Couture gown also by Galliano with a head piece stuffed with flowers by Alexander McQueen. It's been five years since Zendaya last attended the gala.

Jennifer Lopez attends the MET gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision

Jennifer Lopez attends the MET gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

Jenny From the Block arrived at the Met Gala carpet in her signature bombshell style.

Wearing a stunning sheer gown designed by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli haute couture, she dazzled in rhinestones and silver pearls. The gown featured a dramatic sculptural neckline with branchlike elements, slit front with illusion tulle, and a trailing train.

This marked her 14th Met Gala!

Bad Bunny attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: AP Photo

You can always count on Bad Bunny to deliver with his fashion choices.

This year, he wore a custom Maison Margiela Artisanal Collection by John Galliano, featuring a black satin corset, navy wool smoking jacket with black lapels, and a distinctive blue foam hat wrapped in blue stocking material.

Chris Hemsworth attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

Chris Hemsworth looked dashing on the red, well, green carpet at the Met Gala.

The Thor actor, the fourth co-chair for the event, arrived looking sharp in a simple off-white Tom Ford suit, skipping the extravagant route. He complimented his look with Chopard jewellery and a watch.

Overall, it might have been a safe outfit, but when you're that handsome, we'll let it slide.

Standout looks

Cardi B attends the MET gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

Cardi B., who has THE most fun at the Met Gala, struck a pose or three in a statement black gown with a huge tulle train. It was by Windowsen.

She paired the look with green jewels and a high black turban. She needed multiple helpers to move her dress up the stairs.

Tyla attends the MET gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision

"Water" pop sensation Tyla chose a Balmain gown made to look like sand using actual sand on fabric moulded to her body.

She needed help with the hourglass she held as she made her way up the museum stairs.

Penelope Cruz attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

Penelope Cruz, meanwhile, went goth in black by Chanel. It had a bustier top and a Sleeping Beauty-like off-shoulder silhouette.

Barry Keoghan attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: AP Photo

Amid all the princesses was the Saltburn's very own Mad Hatter, Barry Keoghan, in an earthy Burberry velvet Victorian look with a high-necked bow shirt underneath. He, of course, had a top hat.

Dua Lipa attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

Dua Lipa, who dropped her latest album "Radical Optimism" last Friday, went full rock ‘n’ roll in black by Marc Jacobs, who accompanied her. Her lace and feather look was slow slung at the hip with a deep plunge at the neck.

Kim Kardashian attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: AP Photo

The Met Gala wouldn't be complete without the Kardashians.

Kim, with her newly dyed platinum blonde hair styled in a loose mermaid braid, looked stunning in a silver corset ensemble with a leaf motif by Maison Margiela, paired with a bulky gray sweater.

However, her outfit left many fans puzzled and concerned, questioning how the reality TV star managed to fit into the remarkably small-waisted and tight dress.

Kylie Jenner attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

Kylie Jenner opted for an Old Hollywood-inspired appearance in an elegant low-cut strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta, with a white flower pinned in her swept-back updo and a trailing train.

Colman Domingo attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: AP Photo

Rustin actor Colman Domingo donned a white jacket with a cape and extra-wide trousers, holding a bouquet of white calla lilies.

He explained that he wore the white cape to pay tribute to journalist André Leon Tally and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, both of whom wore capes at previous Met Galas.

Shakira attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: AP Photo

Her hips definitely don't lie!

Shakira, the Colombian pop sensation, set the Met Gala ablaze in a stunning red Carolina Herrera gown that practically glowed against the green carpet.

The strapless dress featured a plunging heart-shaped neckline and triangular cutouts at the ribs. A dazzling flower with a red gem adorned her chest, while dramatic bulbous sleeves resembling giant red roses adorned her wrists.

Emma Chamberlain attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

Ben Simmons attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

Rachel Zegler attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

Lana Del Rey attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

Wisdom Kaye attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

Ariana Grande attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

Ayo Edebiri attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

The daring, the weird and the wonderful

This next category is for the bold and the scandalous, the ones who dared to shake things up. We at Euronews Culture tip our hats to these rule-breakers who dared to be different!

Cole Escola attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

Kieran Culkin attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

Janelle Monae attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

Jordan Roth attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

Amelia Gray attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credti: Evan Agostini/Invision

Doja Cat attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

The worst (aka men in black suits)

Presenting our list of shame: those who missed the mark with their outfits, ignored the theme, or just threw on a suit and called it a day. Come on, gentlemen, this is the Met Gala!

Jamie Dornan attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

Matt Damon attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

Adrien Brody attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision

Mike Faist attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on 6 May 2024, in New York. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision