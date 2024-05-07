Met Gala 2024: The best, worst and most daring looks

At this year's Met Gala, aka "fashion's biggest night out", co-hosts Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya stole the show with their stunning floral-inspired outfits.
The worlds of film, fashion, music, sports, politics, and social media collided last night to grace the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for its annual Costume Institute Benefit.
Flowers were everywhere, in line with this year’s theme: “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name.
The Met Gala dazzled with its fashionista A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and a whole parade of others, all dressed in a whirlwind of flora and fauna looks on a carpet tinged with green and lined by live foliage.
Round of applause for the co-chairs
Challengers and Dune: Part Two star Zendaya put on her fashion face in peacock hues of blue and green, with a head piece to match and leaf accents. The look was Maison Margiela by John Gallliano.
She walked again to close the carpet in black Givenchy Haute Couture gown also by Galliano with a head piece stuffed with flowers by Alexander McQueen. It's been five years since Zendaya last attended the gala.
Jenny From the Block arrived at the Met Gala carpet in her signature bombshell style.
Wearing a stunning sheer gown designed by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli haute couture, she dazzled in rhinestones and silver pearls. The gown featured a dramatic sculptural neckline with branchlike elements, slit front with illusion tulle, and a trailing train.
This marked her 14th Met Gala!
You can always count on Bad Bunny to deliver with his fashion choices.
This year, he wore a custom Maison Margiela Artisanal Collection by John Galliano, featuring a black satin corset, navy wool smoking jacket with black lapels, and a distinctive blue foam hat wrapped in blue stocking material.
Chris Hemsworth looked dashing on the red, well, green carpet at the Met Gala.
The Thor actor, the fourth co-chair for the event, arrived looking sharp in a simple off-white Tom Ford suit, skipping the extravagant route. He complimented his look with Chopard jewellery and a watch.
Overall, it might have been a safe outfit, but when you're that handsome, we'll let it slide.
Standout looks
Cardi B., who has THE most fun at the Met Gala, struck a pose or three in a statement black gown with a huge tulle train. It was by Windowsen.
She paired the look with green jewels and a high black turban. She needed multiple helpers to move her dress up the stairs.
"Water" pop sensation Tyla chose a Balmain gown made to look like sand using actual sand on fabric moulded to her body.
She needed help with the hourglass she held as she made her way up the museum stairs.
Penelope Cruz, meanwhile, went goth in black by Chanel. It had a bustier top and a Sleeping Beauty-like off-shoulder silhouette.
Amid all the princesses was the Saltburn's very own Mad Hatter, Barry Keoghan, in an earthy Burberry velvet Victorian look with a high-necked bow shirt underneath. He, of course, had a top hat.
Dua Lipa, who dropped her latest album "Radical Optimism" last Friday, went full rock ‘n’ roll in black by Marc Jacobs, who accompanied her. Her lace and feather look was slow slung at the hip with a deep plunge at the neck.
The Met Gala wouldn't be complete without the Kardashians.
Kim, with her newly dyed platinum blonde hair styled in a loose mermaid braid, looked stunning in a silver corset ensemble with a leaf motif by Maison Margiela, paired with a bulky gray sweater.
However, her outfit left many fans puzzled and concerned, questioning how the reality TV star managed to fit into the remarkably small-waisted and tight dress.
Kylie Jenner opted for an Old Hollywood-inspired appearance in an elegant low-cut strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta, with a white flower pinned in her swept-back updo and a trailing train.
Rustin actor Colman Domingo donned a white jacket with a cape and extra-wide trousers, holding a bouquet of white calla lilies.
He explained that he wore the white cape to pay tribute to journalist André Leon Tally and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, both of whom wore capes at previous Met Galas.
Her hips definitely don't lie!
Shakira, the Colombian pop sensation, set the Met Gala ablaze in a stunning red Carolina Herrera gown that practically glowed against the green carpet.
The strapless dress featured a plunging heart-shaped neckline and triangular cutouts at the ribs. A dazzling flower with a red gem adorned her chest, while dramatic bulbous sleeves resembling giant red roses adorned her wrists.
The daring, the weird and the wonderful
This next category is for the bold and the scandalous, the ones who dared to shake things up. We at Euronews Culture tip our hats to these rule-breakers who dared to be different!
The worst (aka men in black suits)
