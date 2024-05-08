By Euronews

The Austin-born festival will bring discussions, music and tech showcases, film and TV events, and visual arts to East London’s Shoreditch.

Famed as the world’s leading festival of creativity, SXSW is making its European debut next year with an edition landing in London come June 2025.

The South by Southwest festival, held annually in Austin, Texas, is set to take over dozens of venues in London's cool, creative Shoreditch neighbourhood in its trademark celebration of innovation across science, tech and culture.

“SXSW London will build on Austin’s incredible legacy, presenting an event that underpins why SXSW is the go-to destination for professionals and creatives seeking meaningful connections, unexpected experiences and ideas that can help shape the world,” said Randel Bryan, managing director of SXSW London.

As well as the keynotes with leading figures, music, film and showcases of innovations across tech and gaming for which the festival is known, SXSW says its week-long London edition will also “introduce boundary-pushing visual arts, design and fashion programming”.

“Absolutely thrilled to welcome SXSW to London for the first time ever – confirming our place at the heart of Europe’s tech and creative sectors & as a global capital of culture,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, following the announcement.

Since launching in 1987, SXSW has hosted leading speakers and participants from around the world, including the likes of Melinda Gates, Dave Grohl, Steven Spielberg, and Tilda Swinton – not to mention Sadiq Khan himself.

SXSW launched its first international offshoot last year, in Sydney, Australia.