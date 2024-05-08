The incident comes amidst a heated rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, with diss tracks and public slander exchanged between the two rappers.

Police are investigating a shooting outside rapper Drake's mansion in Toronto that has left a security guard "seriously injured"

Authorities did not confirm whether Drake, whose legal name is Aubrey Graham, was at home at the time of the shooting, but said his team is cooperating. The shooting happened around 2AM, Tuesday in the affluent Bridle Path neighbourhood of Toronto.

Toronto Police Inspector Paul Krawczyk said video of the shooting had been recovered and the guard who was wounded, an adult male, remains hospitalised.

The alleged attacker was reportedly seen leaving the area in a vehicle. Witnesses told Canadian media the security guard had sustained several gunshot wounds, including one to the chest.

Toronto Police investigate a shooting outside the mansion of rapper Drake in Toronto's Bridle Path neighborhood, Tuesday, 7 May 2024. Credit: Nathan Denette/AP

Drake (left) and Kendrick Lamar Credit: AP Photo

In recent weeks, Drake has been engaged in a rap feud with Kendrick Lamar, with each artist dropping diss tracks attacking the other.

Lamar's latest track, "Not Like Us," a satellite image of Drake's 50,000 square foot mega-mansion is featured. This is the same property that was cordoned off with police tape following Tuesday's shooting.

In the song, Lamar alleges that Drake has been involved with underage women, with the accompanying image suggesting he is harbouring multiple sex offenders under his roof. The Toronto rapper has strongly denied these claims in a follow up track titled "The Heart Part 6."

Krawczyk was asked whether the feud was a factor in the shooting and he said while investigators are aware of it, it was too early to discuss motive.