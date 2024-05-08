In the first semi-final, ten out of the 15 acts advanced to the final, including Croatian singer-songwriter Baby Lasagna, Ukrainian duo alyona alyona and Jerry Heil, and Irish singer Bambie Thug.

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest is in full swing.

Last night, performers from countries across Europe and beyond graced the stage in the first of two semi-finals held in the Swedish city of Malmö. This semi-final, along with a second one scheduled for Thursday, will narrow down the 37 participating nations to 26 finalists who will compete in Saturday’s grand finale amid a backdrop of both celebration and protests.

Ten out of the first semi-final's 15 acts were voted through to the final by viewers. Among them is Croatian singer-songwriter Baby Lasagna, whose infectious electro number “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” is currently a favourite to win, alongside Ukrainian duo alyona alyona and Jerry Heil, representing their embattled nation with the anthemic “Teresa & Maria.”

Baby Lasagna of Croatia performs the song Rim Tim Tagi Dim during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden, 7 May 2024. Credit: Martin Meissner/AP

iolanda of Portugal perform the song Grito during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, 7 May 2024. Credit: Martin Meissner/AP

Also making the cut were goth-style Irish singer Bambie Thug, 1990s-loving Finnish prankster Windows95man, Portuguese crooner Iolanda, along with the entries from Cyprus, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Serbia, and Slovenia.

Iceland, Azerbaijan, Poland, Moldova and Australia were eliminated.

Pro-Palestinian protest

Swedish pop star Eric Saade, who is of Palestinian origin, donned a Keffiyeh on his wrist Credit: Martin Meissner/AP

It didn't take long for the first on-stage pro-Palestinian protest to happen. Former Swedish Eurovision contestant Eric Saade, who wasn't competing, wore a traditional Middle Eastern keffiyeh scarf, which has become an international symbol of pro-Palestinian sentiment, around his wrist during the opening performance.

A spokesperson for the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has stated: "The Eurovision Song Contest is a live TV show. All performers are made aware of the rules of the contest, and we regret that Eric Saade chose to compromise the non-political nature of the event."

Saade, whose father is of Palestinian origin, has criticised the EBU's management of this year's controversy and has consistently expressed his opposition to Israel's participation in the competition.

The EBU, the organising body of the contest, has resisted calls for Israel to be excluded from the competition. However, it did order Israel to change the lyrics of its competing song, originally titled 'October Rain', as it was seen as a reference to Hamas’ cross-border Oct. 7 attack.

The song was renamed “Hurricane” and Israeli singer Eden Golan was allowed to remain in the contest.

Jean Philip De Tender, deputy director-general of Eurovision organiser the European Broadcasting Union, told Sky News that banning Israel “would have been a political decision, and as such (one) which we cannot take.”

Heightened security concerns

A security guard stands in front of an information sign at the Eurovision Village in Folkets park, in Malmo, Sweden, May 2024. Credit: Johan Nilsson/TT

Security is tight in the Swedish city, which expects an influx of some 100,000 Eurovision fans, along with tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters. Demonstrations are planned on Thursday and Saturday against the Israel-Hamas war, which has left almost 35,000 Palestinians dead.

Flags and signs are banned, apart from participants’ national flags and the rainbow pride flag. That means Palestinian flags are barred inside the Malmö Arena venue.