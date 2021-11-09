'Party at the edge of the world' promises a night like no other

An exclusive ‘party at the edge of the world’ will take place at a remote Icelandic location this April.

Over two nights the tiny fishing village of Þingeyri in the Westfjords will be transformed into a clubbing space reminiscent of 1970s and 1980s New York.

Across the 29th - 30th April the idyllic location will host 320 party guests. Clubbers will be able to enjoy this Studio 50-fjord surrounded by stunning scenery as DJs from the UK, US and Iceland spin vinyl disco classics ranging from Grace Jones to Chic.

Tickets for the pop-up event have been on sale since November 1st and cost 2,700 ISK (€17.95). The party is organised in partnership with REYKA vodka, an Icelandic beverage company who use glacial water in their distillery process. Complimentary vodka will be provided.

Describing the event as a “door to another universe,” organiser Jonny Ellsall said, “Þingeyri is an unreal location, and one of the last places on the planet you’d expect to find a nightclub.

“However, with the support of the Westfjords community, we’re attempting to recreate the atmosphere of the first discos – legendary NYC parties like The Loft, where everyone was welcome, no one felt like an outsider and the dancing went on all night long.”

Party for a sustainable cause

The Westfjords - named number one place to visit by Lonely Planet - are known for their stunning natural beauty and friendly local communities.

Þingeyri is known for its approach to sustainability and one-third of ticket sales will go to the carbon capture scheme, the Icelandic Wetland Fund.

The 250-strong village sits in the stunning Dýrafjörður fjord and is home to a creative collective whose community house is legendary. One-third of funds will go to the Þingeyri Félagsheimili (community house).

Housemasters Rakel Brynjólfsdóttir and Jón Sigurðsson, said:

"The community house has been the heart of Þingeyri since it was built in 1939 and many of us have our most treasured memories from there. All donations we get are used to maintain and improve the space so that generations to come can party just as hard as we've done."

The party at the edge of the world’ is the first edition of Detour Discotheque, with more to follow annually in other incredible locations around the globe.