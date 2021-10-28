Paris Chocolate Fair gets dressed up with a fashion cake-over

Catwalk models wore chocolate-covered dresses during the traditional parade marking the start of the 26th edition of the Paris Chocolate Fair (Salon du Chocolat) on Thursday.

Chocolatiers, pastry chefs, and professionals from the chocolate industry get together to show the public all the riches of the famous bean.

A total of over 700 exhibitors are in attendance for the duration of the fair.

The event, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic last year, gives visitors a chance to discover the latest innovations and taste creations by pastry chefs as well as the best cocoa beans from all over the world.

French actress Lea Francois presents a creation made with chocolate during the Chocolate Fair (Salon du Chocolat) in Paris on October 28, 2021. GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Pastry-making workshops take place every day from 11 am to 7 pm, and there are tasting sessions and cookery demonstrations for those with a sweet tooth.

In the bookshop area, authors of recipe books can meet the public for signings.

The highlights of the fair are still the fashion parade and the chocolate awards given to the best chocolatiers of the year.

The Paris Chocolate Fair will run from October 28 to November 1.

