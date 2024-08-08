Portugal seeks to fine companies using national flag to sell alcohol

A probe that coincided with the last stage of the Euros football championship finds that firms were infringing the advertising code.

Portugal's Directorate-General for Consumer Affairs (DGC) on Wednesday announced its intention to fine three companies for using the national flag to sell alcohol.

The firms in question, who were in breach of the advertising code, may face fines between €2,493.98 and €24,939.89.

During an investigation carried out between 8 and 15 July, a period that coincided with the last round of the Euros football competition, the DGC analysed 232 adverts for alcohol.

These adverts were published on 53 websites and social networks, including Facebook and Instagram, and a total of 20 companies were surveyed.

The DGC also stressed that these specific infringements only related to social media marketing, and not to more traditional forms of advertising.

As in many European countries, Portugal has specific rules surrounding the promotion of alcohol.

It is forbidden for advertisers to associate alcoholic beverages with national symbols such as the Portuguese flag.

Another rule bans the promotion of alcohol on radio and TV between the hours of 7am and 10.30pm, and it is forbidden to target minors with this type of advertising.

On this last point, the DGC added an extra warning on Wednesday.

"Due to the lack of restrictions in the legislation regarding the times at which advertising for alcoholic beverages is broadcast on digital media, it is not possible to prevent advertising from being presented indiscriminately to minors."

It is not yet clear if the government will take concrete steps to tackle this legislative gap.

The recent investigations aren't the first time that the Portuguese government has punished companies for using national symbols to promote alcohol.

In 2023, two similar offences sparked state disciplinary procedures, although these cases have not yet been closed.