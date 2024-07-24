EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Strong summer travel demand gives EasyJet profit a boost

File photo
File photo Copyright Armando Franca/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Armando Franca/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Angela Barnes
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

EasyJet updated investors on its profit and full year 2024 outlook today with the airline announcing an improvement on earnings as it moves towards its medium term targets.

ADVERTISEMENT

EasyJet delivered a 16% rise in year-over-year profit in its third-quarter as a result of strong summer travel demand.

The airline said in a trading update on Wednesday that more customers looking for budget holidays also provided a boost.

Profit before tax came in at £236m (€280m) for the three months ended 30 June, compared with £203m (€241m) reported a year earlier.

EasyJet said the outlook for its fiscal 2024 is positive.

Meanwhile, the low-cost airline's revenue per seat for the quarter was up 1% and it said that trend is expended to continue into the fourth quarter.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

stock exchange EasyJet Flights to Spain