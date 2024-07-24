Strong summer travel demand gives EasyJet profit a boost

EasyJet updated investors on its profit and full year 2024 outlook today with the airline announcing an improvement on earnings as it moves towards its medium term targets.
EasyJet delivered a 16% rise in year-over-year profit in its third-quarter as a result of strong summer travel demand.
The airline said in a trading update on Wednesday that more customers looking for budget holidays also provided a boost.
Profit before tax came in at £236m (€280m) for the three months ended 30 June, compared with £203m (€241m) reported a year earlier.
EasyJet said the outlook for its fiscal 2024 is positive.
Meanwhile, the low-cost airline's revenue per seat for the quarter was up 1% and it said that trend is expended to continue into the fourth quarter.