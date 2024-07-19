Producer prices in Germany fall for the 12th consecutive month

June’s fall was primarily due to the prices of energy, such as natural gas and electricity falling, as well as the costs of intermediate goods decreasing too.
The German year-on-year producer price index (PPI) report for June came in on Friday morning at -1.6%, according to the Federal Statistical Office. This was in line with analyst expectations, as well as being the 12th month in a row of producer prices falling. However, it was still higher than the -2.2% seen in May.
June’s figure was mainly supported by energy prices falling -5.9%, with electricity prices dropping -11% and natural prices plunging -14.8%. Intermediate goods’ costs also decreased -0.9%, with basic chemicals’ costs sliding -3.4% and fiber-board costs dropping -8.9%.
Paper, paper products and paperboard costs also fell -4.4%, while wood products’ costs slipped -3.8%. Metals’ costs lagged -4.1%.
However, capital goods’ prices inched up 2.3%, with the prices of motor vehicles, semi-trailers and trailers edging up 1.5%. Machinery prices also increased 2.5%. Similarly, the cost of non-durable consumer goods’ inched up 0.6%, primarily driven by confectionary prices jumping 24.7% and butter prices surging 24.5%. Durable consumer goods’ costs also edged up 0.7%.
Without taking energy prices into consideration, producer prices rose 0.3%.
The month-on-month producer price index came in at 0.2%, above May’s 0%, as well as analyst expectations of 0.1%.