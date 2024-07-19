How the global Microsoft IT outage is impacting businesses worldwide

Companies and banks worldwide have been reportedly hit by a mass IT outage, impacting banks, IT firms and airlines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Companies that use Microsoft are facing major IT outages around the world, with laptops and systems not working.

Airlines, banks and IT firms have reported issues and the outage has also impacted some TV broadcasting.

Tech journalist Chris Stokel-Walker suggested the major Microsoft outage was due to an update from the computer threat checker Crowdstrike Falcon.

On X, Microsoft acknowledged the issue that was affecting users and said on Friday morning: "We're investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services."

Microsoft 365 tweet

Airlines were among the businesses that took to social media to update passengers on flight disruptions after reports started to emerge about the IT outage.

Berlin Brandenburg Airport said: "Due to a technical fault, there will be delays in check-in."

Berlin Brandenburg Airport tweet

Vueling Airlines also updated its passengers with a post on social media platform X and said: "We inform you that due to a global computer systems outage, our flight operations could be altered.

"We are working to minimise the impact on our clients. If your flight is affected we will inform you via email."

Vueling Airlines tweet

Sky News also went off air after the outage with the broadcaster telling viewers it was working hard to restore services.

"Sky News have not been able to broadcast live TV this morning, currently telling viewers that we apologise for the interruption. Much of our news report is still available online, and we are working hard to restore all services," David Rhodes said on X.

Sky News tweet

The RNS news service was also hit, preventing news from being published on the London Stock Exchange website with "technical teams working to restore the service".

Other services across the group continued to operate as normal, however.

More to follow...