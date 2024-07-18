French car maker Renault posts 1.9% rise in first-half sales volume

By Justin Scott

The surge in sales was largely due to the strong performance of the company's hybrid models in Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year Renault sold 1,133,478 vehicles globally with almost three-quarters of that being European sales, and this year the company has sold 1,154,700 vehicles.

The company had even bigger gains in some of its key markets like Europe which saw a 6.7% increase in sales, outpacing the current market growth of 5.5%.

Furthermore, the company’s electric vehicles accounted for 29.6% of sales in the region, which is 4.3% more than the previous year.

Renault returned to growth in 2023, after 4 years of declining unit sales, and they are hoping that 10 new vehicle launches this year will help keep the momentum going.

The first-half number suggests growth in the second quarter slowed slightly after a 2.6% rise in the previous three months.

Fabrice Cambolive, Renault brand CEO, as reported by Reuters, told reporters that this was likely due to a drop in demand in international markets, including South Korea, India and Argentina.

Renault highlighted the strong performance of its hybrid vehicles in Europe, but as a whole, the company’s passenger car sales dipped by 2% compared to last year's numbers.

While their light commercial vehicles had a much faster growth rate of 14.6%, their low-cost Dacia brand also saw a sales volume increase of 3.8%.