The global healthcare sector is valued at $9 trillion, which is 11% of the world’s GDP. This mammoth market is being transformed by advances in both robotics and artificial intelligence. At the same time a range of new patient apps are empowering people to take control of their own health data.

The Exchange spoke with specialist doctors from Aman Hospital in Qatar, who have found that AI and robotics significantly improve patient care. According to the World Economic Forum's analysis, the global healthcare market is worth 9 trillion dollars. The sector is experiencing rapid growth and now contributes 11 percent of the world's GDP. This episode of The Exchange explores the latest technology trends behind this growth. GE HealthCare is one of the world's largest medical technology companies. The group's revenue rose to almost $20 billion last year. President & CEO of GE HealthCare International, Elie Chaillot, joins The Exchange to discuss how the firm is investing in the future of healthcare by deploying the latest artificial intelligence and robotics. Mr. Chaillot explains how investment in this technology is likely to impact patients and businesses. This edition of the show also features Dr. Bertalan Mesko. A medical futurist who gives presentations at institutions such as the World Health Organization and Yale, Stanford, and Harvard universities on ensuring that technology meets patient needs, Dr. Mesko reveals the latest inventions and advances in medical equipment.