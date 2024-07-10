EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Film buffs go bananas at the box office over Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me 4 continues a record-breaking tradition
Despicable Me 4 continues a record-breaking tradition Copyright Illumination & Universal Pictures/ Illumination Entertainment and Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright Illumination & Universal Pictures/ Illumination Entertainment and Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.
By Simone McCandless
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Despicable Me 4 recently arrived at a cinema near you. The latest Minion tales have pushed Inside Out 2 into second place in worldwide box office takings and helped save the film industry from a gloomy summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Newly released Despicable Me 4 has smashed it at the box office, pushing rival Inside Out 2 off the top slot, despite the latter bringing in a cool $1 billion (€920 million) from global viewing.

Three weeks ahead of Despicable Me 4's release, Disney and Pixar topped the charts with their sequel to Inside Out, a story of emotions and an 11-year-old girl.

Then, on 3 July, Universal Studios released its latest minion tale and the battle was on. That's good news for the film industry which can enjoy a late-summer burst of activity after suffering a gloomy seasonal start.

Up until now, Despicable Me 4 has taken a total of $230.9 million (€213.4 million) across 73 markets around the world. Mexico was the leading international contributor, powering the movie into more than 4,000 cinemas and raking in $12.7 million (€11.7 million) despite 52 sites being affected by the region's Hurricane Beryl.

Many European countries reported that Despicable Me 4 was the biggest opening of the franchise: Spain ($5.6m), along with the Netherlands, Sweden, and Poland, which brought in $2.6 million each.

The movie was also successful in holdover markets such as Australia, where the global box office saw a 9% increase and earned a $16.2 million running total after three sessions since the first DM film. The movie remains neck and neck with Inside Out 2 in Chile and continues to surpass the totals of the second and third Despicable Me films.

The franchise also reeled $9.6 million from 655 Imax screens in 50 markets. North America leads most of these earnings at $20,500 per screen, totalling $8.3 million. 

These figures are laying the foundation for a big DM4 premiere next weekend when the movie is expected to hit cinemas in Germany, France, UK-Ireland, and China.

Not only is Gru and his Minions' rise dominating the global box office, but the advertising scene is gaining as well. The franchise earned a spot in the June Olympic trials and the French Open and partnered with Germany's Volkswagen. The minions appeared in Volkswagen commercials, including a custom car wrap that premiered at the Frankenmuth Festival.

Inside Out 2 vs Despicable Me 4

The two films have rescued the global box office from falling flat in previous summers. The summer box office grossed $1.6 billion, 42% of the $4.03 billion reported from the box office last summer. The two movies have made this the highest-grossing summer season since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Inside Out 2 was the trailblazing film of 2024, surpassing Minions to become the fifth highest-grossing animated film in history.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Animation film Children Film