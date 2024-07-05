How iFLYTEK is hoping to transform cross-border communication using AI

Vincent Zhan, Vice President of Consumer Business Group, iFLYTEK, spoke to Euronews’ Angela Barnes at GSMA MWC in Shanghai about its real-time translation advancements and smart use of virtual assistants.

Leading technology companies gathered in Shanghai last week for GSMA’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) with hundreds of company innovations on display, including advancements from AI solution provider of language exchange and machine learning company iFLYTEK.

Vincent Zhan, Vice President of Consumer Business Group, iFLYTEK, talked to Euronews about its real-time language translation device for communication on the go.

“On the consumer side, we have a lot of smart devices with AI models, such as our translator, which can translate over 60 languages and can record all the languages with reduced noise…it's available on the global market - in Europe, in Asia-Pacific and in the Middle East.”

The smart translation devices developed by iFlytek can support 60 languages, as Zhan noted, spoken in over 200 countries and regions. The device can automatically identify the language from the conversation, for example, German or French, and utilise multiple language engines to aid communication in real-time.

The company also unveiled an upgrade to its Spark AI model (V4.0) at MWC Shanghai. The new AI model will be used in various industries, including in education, and in various applications, including in car and home appliances.

“Our superstar of our production is our own AI model, its name is Spark, and just yesterday, we launched a better version V4.0 and that version is used in many areas - for reasoning and has mathematics abilities. With this model, we launched a range of products with solutions that can help companies to improve their sales abilities.”

Vincent Zhan also highlighted how it is innovating with smart virtual assistants and said this will further advance.

“I think in the next three years, everybody will have their own personal assistant. What will it help you to do? It will know what you want, it will help us and will change the way you search,” he added.

Watch the full interview with Vincent Zhan, Vice President of Consumer Business Group, iFLYTEK, above.