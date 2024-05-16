By Euronews

Top EU policymakers are set to discuss artificial intelligence and the green transition, as the bloc heads to the polls in June.

EU's foremost policymakers are gathering in Brussels today (16 May) to discuss the artificial intelligence, the green transition, and the impact of the bloc's enlargement.

The Brussels Economic Forum, organised by the European Commission, begins at 11am, with prime ministers, MEPs, and officials addressing topics like innovation, climate change and sluggish growth.

Forecasts published on Tuesday suggest the bloc might be about to turn the corner after years ravaged by the affects of the pandemic, the Ukraine war, and high inflation.

This year, the Forum takes place as Europeans prepare to go to the polls in June – with the economy topping their list of concerns.

Check out our livestream for contributions from Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, EU Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Nadia Calviño, President of the European Investment Bank and more.