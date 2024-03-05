By AP

Everton and Nottingham Forest have previously fallen foul of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, which permit losses of up to £105 million over a three-year period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Football club Aston Villa has insisted it is operating within the financial rules of the English Premier League despite reporting a loss of £119.6 million (€139.8 million) in its latest accounts on Tuesday.

The accounts are up to 31 May 2023, covering a period when the team finished seventh in the league to qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have previously fallen foul of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, which permit losses of up to £105 million over a three-year period.

Everton has already received a six-point deduction — reduced from an initial 10 after an appeal — and could get another penalty along with Forest in the coming weeks.

Villa made a profit of £300,000 in its 2021-22 accounts and said the latest figures “are in line with the strategic business plan.”

Much of Villa's spending has come from infrastructure, its women's team and its academy and foundation, which can be deducted from the PSR figures.

Wages rose nearly £60 million to £194.2 million.