Newsletter Newsletters Events Events Podcasts Videos Africanews
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Euroviews
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
Newsletter Newsletters Events Events Podcasts Videos Africanews
Loader
Find Us
Flipboard Instagram Linkedin
ADVERTISEMENT

More than 100 women freed after Spanish police dismantle human trafficking ring

FILE - People hang tags on bars representing a prison cell during a protest against human trafficking in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016.
FILE - People hang tags on bars representing a prison cell during a protest against human trafficking in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Copyright  Paul White/Copyright 2016 The AP. All rights reserved.
Copyright Paul White/Copyright 2016 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Christina Thykjaer
Published on Updated
Share this article Comments
Share this article Close Button

Spanish police said on Tuesday 37 people were arrested in connection with a sophisticated criminal organisation dedicated to sexual exploitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 162 women have been freed, while dozens of suspects were arrested after Spanish police dismantled a human trafficking ring that lured women into the country before pressuring them into prostitution.

The women, mostly from South America, were recruited both in Spain and in their countries of origin. Without residence or work permits, they were forced into sex work, according to authorities.

The organisation operated through refurbished properties disguised as massage parlours, police said.

Authorities carried out raids in seven Spanish provinces, including Valencia, Alicante, Castellón, Barcelona, Málaga, Murcia and Tarragona, arresting 37 and seizing €141,000 in cash, three vehicles, real estate and computer equipment belonging to the network.

More than 60 bank accounts serving the human trafficking ring were frozen.

Spanish media reported that the women's living conditions in the brothels were extreme: they were allowed to go outside for only two hours a day and were locked in rooms where they served clients.

Related

The women were subjected to video surveillance and were shuttled between different cities, with the network starting in the Valencia area and spreading to the regions of Catalonia, Murcia and Andalusia.

A police operation was sparked after three women escaped and alerted authorities to the existence of the organisation.

An investigation revealed a criminal structure involving ring leaders, property owners, as well as managers of the premises, drivers and drug dealers.

Spain's Tax Agency has also launched a property investigation focusing on money laundering connected to the trafficking ring, with raids uncovering notebooks containing detailed accounts of each premises and computers with financial documentation.

Go to accessibility shortcuts
Share this article Comments

Read more

Spanish authorities say they dismantled a human trafficking organisation smuggling migrants into EU

Wildfire near Madrid sends smoke over capital and forces evacuations

Spanish police detain eight people after anti-migrant clashes in Torre-Pacheco