A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a school in the capital Dhaka shortly after take-off on Monday afternoon, catching fire and killing at least 31 people, most of whom were students, officials said.

Another 171 students were rescued with injuries from a smouldering two-storey building, officials said, including many with burns who were taken away in helicopters, motorised rickshaws and the arms of firefighters and parents.

On Tuesday, 78 people, mostly students, remained hospitalised.

The Chinese-made F-7 BGI training aircraft experienced a "technical malfunction" moments after take-off from an air force base at 1:06 pm local time, and the pilot attempted to divert the plane to a less populated area before crashing into the campus of Milestone School and College, according to a statement from the military.

Firemen check the wreckage of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka, 21 July, 2025 AP Photo

Students said the school's buildings trembled violently, followed by a big explosion that sent them running for safety.

A desperate scene soon unfolded at the crash site, as panicked relatives searched for loved ones. Screams of desperation filled the air at a nearby hospital.

The Milestone school is in Dhaka's Uttara neighbourhood, which is roughly 11 kilometres drive from the A.K. Khandaker air force base.

The school is in a densely populated area near a metro station and numerous shops and homes.

The pilot, Flight Lieutenant Mohammed Toukir Islam, made "every effort to divert the aircraft away from densely populated areas toward a more sparsely inhabited location," the military said, adding that it would investigate the cause of the accident.

It is the deadliest plane crash in the Bangladeshi capital in recent memory. In 2008, another F-7 air force training jet crashed outside Dhaka, killing its pilot, who had ejected after he discovered a technical problem.

The government announced a national day of mourning on Tuesday, with flags to fly at half-mast across the country.

Doctors at Uttara Adhunik Hospital said more than 60 students, many between the ages of 12 and 16, were transferred to a special hospital for burn victims.

By Monday evening, rescuers continued to scour the debris, searching for bodies. A crane was being used to remove debris.

Bangladesh's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, also pledged an investigation and expressed his deep sorrow over the "heartbreaking accident." He called it "a moment of deep national grief."

Firemen stand next to swing as they work at the site of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed into a school campus shortly after take-off in Dhaka, 21 July, 20 AP Photo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed shock and sadness.

"Our hearts go out to the bereaved families," Modi said in a post on X. "India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance."

Rafiqa Taha, a student who was not present at the time of the crash, said by phone that the school, with some 2,000 students, offers classes from elementary to twelfth grade.

"I was terrified watching videos on TV," the 16-year-old said. "My God! It’s my school."