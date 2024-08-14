By Euronews with AP

Nearly 20,000 gathered in the capital Bratislava, accusing the government of dismantling the nation's cultural institutions.

Some 20,000 people took to the streets of Slovakia's capital Bratislava on Tuesday to protest against Prime Minister Robert Fico's government, accusing the administration of dismantling the nation's cultural institutions.

The protest, organised by two opposition parties, was aimed primarily at decisions made by Culture Minister Martina Šimkovičová and Justice Minister Boris Susko.

The rally, echoing a similar protest held by civic activists on Monday, criticised Šimkovičová's recent dismissal of the Slovak National Theatre and the National Gallery directors.

Šimkovičová has defended her actions, accusing the opposition and media of attempting to undermine her authority.

Susko has also faced backlash for his controversial changes to criminal law, which abolished the special prosecutor service, reduced punishments for corruption and other crimes, including the possibility of suspended sentences, and significantly shortened the statute of limitations.

Last week, he also suspended the prison sentence of former special prosecutor Dušan Kováčik, who was convicted of corruption, further fuelling public outrage.

Unlike previous rallies, Tuesday's protest did not feature speeches from politicians, focusing instead on the voices of the people.