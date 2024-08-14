Feels like an oven: Balkan countries sizzle in week-long heatwave

National weather services expect temperatures of over 40 degrees in Romania, Serbia and Bosnia this week.

Temperatures across southeastern and eastern Europe have been soaring, with the Serbian National Weather Service (RHMZ) predicting a week-long heatwave with temperatures up to 41C.

It warned that the weather would range from dangerous to very dangerous to people and animals.

According to the RHMZ portal, the worst of the heat wave will hit southern parts of the country.

Romania feels like an 'oven'

In Romania, the heatwave has returned and particularly affects the country's south and west.

Code orange and yellow warnings are in force until Thursday evening, but meteorologists say it will feel like an "oven" throughout the week.

People living in the south and west of the country are especially struggling to cope with the heat.

One resident of Bucharest explained that instead of spending time on her terrace, she stayed inside with the air conditioning on.

"I never thought I would go for the air conditioning instead of the summer's coolness," she said.

Temperatures of 43C were felt in parts of the extreme south of the country, with the nights a little cooler.

Romania has already experienced several extreme temperature waves this summer.

People with heart problems are the hardest hit. In Bucharest alone this summer, there were 20% more emergency calls from people suffering in the heat.

Next week it is expected to be a little better and some rain is forecast, however, temperatures will remain above average.

A helicopter drops water over a fire in Tjentiste, Bosnia, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. Five helicopters are extinguishing a fire at Sutjeska National Park. AP

Heat hits Bosnia's harvest

The severe heatwave and drought are devastating Bosnia's corn harvest.

Farmers in the grain hub around Bijeljina estimate that about half of their crops have been damaged this year.

The country has been hit with three heatwaves this summer and farmers can do little more than watch their corn crops wither in the fields.

Experts say the state of the plants is unusual. “We are at the end of August, and corn should have been much greener than this until at least the first 10 days of September," said Stevan Mesarović, a local agronomist.

Grain farmer Jovica Lazić's 40-hectare plantations of corn, wheat, barley, and oats are ready to harvest too early this year, and he expects yields to be much lower than usual.

“What is left is not enough. I think we lost between 40 and 60% of expected crops,“ said Lazić.

According to Mesarović, the heat stress has made either the pollen unviable or reduced maize yields.

The country saw almost no rain the whole summer, with daily temperatures hovering between 35C and 40C for several days in June, July and August.

Temperatures are constantly increasing, which is seriously disturbing rainfall patterns. According to Mesarović, southeastern Europe's experience is similar to central Spain's.

"We have long stretches of hot, dry weather and short spells of intense rainfall. The climate is changing; we already have episodes of extreme weather which are likely to become more frequent in the future,” Mesarović said.

Some farms have installed irrigation pipes to water crops like soybeans. But even that can't stop the ground from drying out in this punishing heat, farmers say.