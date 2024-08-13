By Euronews with AP

Hamas said it launched two 'M90' rockets at Tel Aviv and its suburbs on Tuesday. Despite explosions being heard in the city, located on the coast in central Israel, local media reported no casualties.

According to Israel’s military, Palestinian militants fired two rockets from the Gaza Strip, with one landing in the sea near central Israel and the other failing to reach Israeli territory.

Palestinian rocket fire has dramatically quietened during Israel’s ten-month offensive in Gaza, which was launched in response to Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

The last rocket attack on Tel Aviv was on May 26.

Militants still launch sporadic rocket and mortar attacks near the border, but nearly all the projectiles are intercepted or fall in open spaces without causing casualties or damage.

200 prisoners evacuated in Lebanon

Lebanese authorities have evacuated prisoners from police stations in Beirut’s southern suburbs and southern Lebanon to other parts of the country out of concerns about possible war with Israel.

Judicial and security officials say about 220 prisoners were moved.

It comes amid concerns that the ongoing exchange of cross-border fire between Israeli troops and members of the Lebanon-based militant Hezbollah group might expand after Israel killed a top Hezbollah official last month. Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate.

If all-out war breaks out, many fear that Beirut’s southern suburbs and south Lebanon, where Hezbollah has a wide presence, could face intense Israeli airstrikes.

The officials say the evacuated prisoners are held on suspicion of committing various crimes such as murder and theft.

Israel claims successful interception of UAVs

The Israeli military said it successfully intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that crossed from Lebanon into Israel on Tuesday.

Hezbollah militants have traded near-daily strikes with the Israeli military along their border since Hamas’ October 7 attack, saying it aimed to ease pressure on Gaza.

Tension has been rising in the Middle East since last July’s attacks that killed Hezbollah's top military commander Fouad Shukur in Beirut and Hamas’ political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, both of which were blamed on Israel.

Israel said it had killed Shukur but has neither confirmed nor denied any role in the targeted killing of Haniyeh.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said the group could either act unilaterally or in unity with its allies in the so-called “axis of resistance” that includes Iran and its proxies in Iraq, Yemen and Syria.

Iran rejected a call on Tuesday by three European countries demanding it to refrain from any retaliatory attacks that would further escalate regional tensions.

Meanwhile, Israel's military released footage on Tuesday that it said showed troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

The army said it is continuing operations in the enclave, including in Khan Younis.

In a statement, the Israeli military said that its forces recently struck “terrorist infrastructure sites, including launch posts, sniper posts, military structures, and observation posts”.