By Euronews with AP & EBU

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell condemned the Israeli strike on a school in Gaza which killed more than 100, saying a ceasefire was the only way to stop the killing of civilians.

A top EU diplomat has said he was horrified by images of a Gaza school hit by an Israeli strike which killed over 100.

High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Police Josep Borrell said “there’s no justification for these massacres” and that a ceasefire was the only way to prevent the deaths of civilians.

Borrell said the EU fully supports the call by leaders from the US, Egypt and Qatar to conclude ceasefire talks as well as a hostages release deal.

He also noted that over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict began and criticized Israeli Minister Bezalel Smotrich for opposing a ceasefire.

His comments came after an Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in central Gaza early on Saturday morning, killing at least 100 and wounded dozens more, according to Palestinian authorities.

Women, children and the elderly were reported to be among the dead. The strikes reportedly hit as people performed morning prayers.

Israel acknowledged the strike on the Tabeen school in central Gaza City, claiming a Hamas command centre had been located within it.

Izzat al-Rishq, a top Hamas official, denied there were militants in the building.

The facility, like almost all of Gaza’s schools, has been used as a shelter for people who have been forced to flee their homes by the war.