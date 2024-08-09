By Euronews with AP

Leaders of the United States, Egypt and Qatar jointly demanded Israel and Hamas return to stalled ceasefire talks next week.

Leaders from the USA, Egypt and Qatar have demanded Israel and Hamas return to stalled talks on achieving a ceasefire in the war in Gaza next week, saying on Thursday that “only the details” remain to be negotiated.

“There is no further time to waste, nor excuses from any party for further delay,” the parties said in a joint statement.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Thursday that it had accepted the invitations.

No immediate response to the offer was available from Hamas.

Mediators from the USA, Egypt and Qatar set the talks for August 15 – to take place in either Doha, Qatar or Cairo.

A senior U.S. official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss the push by mediators, said only four or five areas of disagreement over implementation remained to be resolved between the two opponents.

The official cited the timing of a planned swap of Palestinian detainees held by Israel, and hostages held by Hamas, as an example.

The mediating nations reportedly have a proposal to resolve remaining issues ready to present at the talks next week.

In the past, those critical of Netanyahu have accused him of slow-rolling talks to end the war in Gaza, which began on October 7 after Hamas-led militants killed about 1,200 people in Israel.

Israel’s subsequent offensive in Gaza has killed nearly 40,000 people.

Last week’s killing of a top Hamas leader in Tehran heightened tensions across the region – an escalation widely considered a major blow to cease-fire talks.

The killing was widely attributed to Israel, though Israel has not commented.

U.S. officials have said they believe Hamas can resume negotiations despite the July 31 assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, who had been presiding over the talks for Hamas.

Hamas military chief Yahya Sinwar, who is believed to be sheltering from Israeli attack in underground bunkers beneath Gaza, took over as the group’s political leader.