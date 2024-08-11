By Euronews with AP

Thousands of anti-racism protesters have rallied in towns and cities across England after a week of anti-immigrant rioting and disorder. Mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers were among places targeted during the disorder, with some shops burnt out and looted

Thousands gathered on the streets of the UK on Saturday at anti-racist rallies behind held across the nations.

The demonstrations came following anti-immigrant riots and violence which had gripped the country earlier this week following a fatal knife attack on children.

Misinformation spread through social media had claimed the attacker was an immigrant and a Muslim.

The organisation Stand Up to Racism organised up to 22 ‘Stop the Far Right' demonstrations on Saturday in cities like London, Manchester and Birmingham.

In London, thousands assembled outside Reform UK’s London office to accuse British politician Nigel Farage of “inciting fascist rioters,” before marching outside the Prime Minister’s Downing Street residence in support of refugees.

It's estimated that around 2,500 people turned out for the march – with protesters chanting “refugees are welcome here.”

Gary McFarlane, from Stand up for Racism, said "The majority of people in Britain are for a multicultural society and are against the violence of the racist and the fascist."

UK’s King Charles III applauded those who took to the streets of British towns and cities to stand against racism following the recent unrest in the UK.