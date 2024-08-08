Euronews offers a reconstruction of the Catalan separatist's flight after his speech at the Arc de Triomf in Barcelona, as described by members of the Mossos d'Esquadra and the National Police Corps.

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemontreturned to Spain on Thursday after almost seven years on the run from justice.** Despite having an active arrest warrant against him, he has not been arrested.

The fugitive secessionist leader is accused of embezzlement of public funds to financing the illegal referendum of 1 October 2017.

The charges of rebellion and sedition, however, fell under the controversial Amnesty Law promoted by the government of Pedro Sánchez after the pro-independence groups demanded it in order to be sworn in as president.

The police should have arrested the leader of Junts upon his return to spain to put him at the disposal of the judiciary — but that has not happened.

While the investiture debate of the Socialist Salvador Illawas underway in Catalonia's parliament, Puigdemont dodged the agents after giving a speech to a crowd at Barcelona's Arc de Triomf.

The public nature of his appearance, which was even broadcast on several television channels, led various police sources consulted by Euronews to suspect that there was never any intention of arresting him.

However, Inma Viudes, spokesperson for the majority union of the Mossos d'Esquadra, told Euronews that arresting Puigdemont at the site of his speech would have been unfeasible due to sheer number of people surrounding him.

Detener a Puigdemont hubiera provocado un problema de orden público Inma Viudes Portavoz del sindicato de Mossos d'Esquadra SAP-FEPOL

"With more than 2,000 people around, going in there and arresting Puigdemont would have caused a public order problem and we have to avoid that at all costs," he said. "We had to look for the right moment to arrest him" — a moment that never came.

After making the speech, Puigdemont fled, and has not been seen since.

The Unified Police Union has called for an investigation to determine who was responsible for what it considers "a serious mistake".

How could Puigdemont have avoided arrest?

Euronews has spoken to the spokesman for the organisation, officer Jacobo Rodríguez. He said he does not explain how the escape could have taken place, and reiterated his indignation at the non-arrest.

"The police are obliged, before following political orders, to follow judicial orders. We are at the service of judges and prosecutors. This is what the Criminal Procedure Act says. Arrest should have been the priority of the Catalan police."

The Spanish government delegated the arrest operation to the regional police force, despite the synergies it may have with the pro-independence movement. The Mossos d'Esquadra operate under the oversight of the Ministry of the Interior — which in turn is run by a provincial government led by pro-independence party Esquerra.

They will ask for explanations

Inma Viudes, a member of this police force, assures that they will ask the minister for explanations and that they themselves are concerned about the image that is being given and the "mistake" that thenon-arrest of Puigdemont implies.

According to the police union JUPOL, only the political will of the Ministry of the Interior would explain the apparent laziness of the autonomous police force when confronted by the return of Puigdemont — who may have been escorted by off-duty Mossos officers.

"If this is so, it would be extremely serious and they would be incurring in several crimes," says Rodríguez.

The spokeswoman for the Mossos union confirms that several of her colleagues are alleged to have cooperated with Puigdemont to facilitate his escape. One agent has already been arrested, and the organisation expects more agents to be apprehended.

Spain's Unified Police Union has called for an investigation. "Things have not been done properly here. There has to be at least a political responsibility behind it, a dismissal, something," says its spokesman.

Puigdemont's entourage denies pact with Mossos

However, Puigdemont's entourage denies any suggestion that an order was given not to arrest him, given the serious legal implications this would have.

According to ElNacional.cat, the fugitive's own lawyer, Jordi Cabré, doubts that there have been no attempts to arrest his client.

Indeed, Cabré stated that there have been attempts to arrest Puigdemont, citing "searches on the roads, pepper spray thrown against the population, or drones".

It should be remembered that Puigdemont has returned to Spain to attend the investiture plenary session of Salvador Illa in the Parliament in his capacity as an autonomous deputy, something his lawyer insists is legitimate.

Salvador Illa durante el pleno de investidura.. AP Photo

"The mission was neither to get himself arrested, nor to boycott any investiture session; it was simply to exercise his right as a citizen and as an elected deputy as much as he can, and he still has the right to vote on this investiture," says Cabré.

But the reality is that Puigdemont has managed to escape justice once again, dodging the arrest warrant, a fact that Mossos' Viudes regrets.

For now, the sequence of events remains unexplained. The leading hypothesis is that the police planned to arrest him on his way from the Arc de Triomf to parliament.

The timeline

At 8.58am on Thursday, the pro-independence leader got out of a vehicle surrounded by supporters and ran towards the stage set up by Junts, his party, at the Arc de Triomf in Barcelona.

Among those present were several uniformed and plain clothes agents of the Mossos, as confirmed to Euronews by reliable sources, but for reasons of public order, he was not detained.

Carles Puigdemont a su llegada al Arco del Triunfo en Barcelona. Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

The agents assumed that after his speech, he would go to parliament to attend the investiture session of Salvador Illa, which began at 10:00. He did not do so — and when he failed to follow the expected route, they lost track of him.

Barcelona is now facing "Operation Cage", a protocol designed to ringfence the city and stop Puigdemont leaving. Controls are in place at all main access points, which Viudes says is causing "inconvenience to citizens, difficulties and long traffic jams on the roads of the Catalan territory". So far, it is all for nothing.

The Unified Police Union's Jacobo Rodríguez has described the operation as "useless and ineffective as long as his whereabouts are unknown".

'Operación Jaula' para localizar a Carles Puigdemont. Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

Everything suggests that Puigdemont has fled in the boot of a vehicle, as he did in 2017 after briefly declaring the Catalan Republic and being indicted by the courts.

Images are circulating of a vehicle intercepted by the Mossos showing the spare wheel of the vehicle on the front seat. This wheel would normally have been in the boot, unless the driver needed space to accommodate something — or someone.

This is only a hypothesis at the moment, but it is being investigated.

El maletero es una parte de los vehículos que siempre se mira Jacobo Rodríguez Miembro del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía y portavoz del Sindicato Unificado de Policía.

"It's feasible that it could be in the boot, it could be," Rodriguez told Euronews. "However, normally in an 'Operation Cage', the boot is a part of the vehicle that is always looked at".

It seems this fugitive from justice has done it again. For the moment, Puigdemont's whereabouts remain unknown. This is the second time he has flouted Spanish justice and evaded arrest, giving a kick to Spanish democracy, the rule of law and equality among citizens: as the agents consulted by Euronews said, anyone else in his situation would be at the disposal of the courts by now.