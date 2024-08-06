By Euronews with EBU

The far-right Alternative for Germany could become the strongest party in state parliament if it wins the 1 September elections in Thuringia and Saxony.

A few weeks before the state elections in Thuringia and Saxony, the "Omas gegen Rechts" or "Grannies against the right" are mobilising again in Germany.

The movement is calling on people to demonstrate for the protection of democracy.

Most recently, several hundred demonstrators marched through the state capital of Thuringia on Saturday.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has been in the state parliament for ten years. It could become the strongest party on 1 September elections.

The first groups of "Grannies against the right" were founded in Austria in 2017 during the first centre-right government of Sebastian Kurtz, after he entered into a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ).

A local branch was soon founded in Germany in the spring of 2018. Since then, the movement has grown and aims to show that right-wing ideas are not an alternative, even for the older generation.

According to the organisers, the movement now has around 30,000 active members and actively campaigns against racism, misogyny and antisemitism.

In 2020, the Central Council of Jews in Germany awarded the "Grannies against the right" with their Paul Spiegel Prize for Civic Courage.