Israeli PM Netanyahu to address US Congress amid ceasefire talks

By Euronews with AP

Netanyahu's visit to Washington comes as the toll of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza nears 40,000, according to the territory's Health Ministry.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to make a speech to the United States Congress during his visit to Washington.

He hopes his trip will help to bolster US support for continuing Israel’s fight against Hamas, even as the US President Jo Biden's administration is urging him to focus on closing a ceasefire deal with the militant group.

Meanwhile, US officials claim a phased ceasefire agreement, which would see an end to fighting and the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza, is within reach. They say Israel and Hamas have both agreed to the framework of the deal, but the details still need to be finalised.

An Israeli delegation has left for Cairo for further negations with Egyptian officials, which will focus on the Rafah border crossing and Philadelphi corridor, according to Lebanon’s daily Al-Akhbar newspaper.

Officials from Egypt, Israel, the US and Qatar are set to meet in the Qatari capital Doha on Thursday with the aim of going over the details for the proposed three-phase ceasefire.

Al-Akhbar newspaper also said that Egyptian and Qatari mediators see that the first phase of the deal is close but they are concerned that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu might destroy a possible deal in the final hours.

Netanyahu's US visit sparks protests

The arrival of the Israeli prime minister has triggered a number of protests in the nation’s capital, including a sit-in at a congressional office building that ended with multiple arrests.

Some of the demonstrations have condemned Israel but others have expressed support while pressuring Netanyahu to strike a ceasefire deal and bring home the hostages still being held by Hamas.

Dozens of protesters rallied outside Netanyahu's hotel on Monday evening, and on Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of demonstrators staged a flash mob-style protest in the Cannon Building, which houses offices of House of Representatives members.

A protester chants near The Watergate Hotel in Washington. Matt Slocum/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Organised by Jewish Voice for Peace, protesters wearing red T-shirts that read “Not In Our Name” took over the building's rotunda, sitting on the floor, unfurling signs and chanting “Let Gaza Live!”

After about a half-hour of clapping and chanting, officers from the US Capitol Police issued several warnings, then began arresting protesters.

Conflict continues in Gaza

Gaza's Health Ministry says the bodies of 55 people killed by Israeli strikes have been brought to local hospitals over the past 24 hours.

It puts the overall Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war at at least 39,145, with another 90,257 wounded.

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip flee from parts of Khan Younis following an evacuation order. Abdel Kareem Hana/Copyright 2023, The AP. All rights reserved

Meanwhile, thousands of Palestinians who have once again been displaced following an Israeli evacuation order from Khan Younis say they are sleeping on the streets.

The new evacuation order shrinks the 60 square kilometer "humanitarian zone" that Israel has designated for Palestinian refuge from its offensives by around 10 square kilometers.

Israel claims it is planning an operation against Hamas militants there.