Hundreds of Israelis call on Netanyahu to bring hostages home

By Euronews

Taking to the streets of Tel Aviv, they demanded the prime minister put in place an effective hostage deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of Israelis have protested in Tel Aviv demanding that the Prime Minister close a deal to bring them home.

They also demanded that Benjamin Netanyahu explain his recent public statement where he said that "the hostages are suffering, but not dying."

The protest comes as an Israeli delegation arrived in Egypt to continue cease-fire talks while Israel and Hamas consider the latest proposal.

Eyal Kalderon's cousin Ofer Kalderon remains in Hamas captivity. He wants Netanyahu to act fast.

"We are calling for the Prime Minister to seal this deal. The Defence minister and all the security services telling us this is the right moment to close this deal. If we won't close it now, we cannot do it anymore," he said,, "He must do it now for the future of this country, for the future of this community."

The protests came as international mediators continue to push Israel and Hamas toward a phased deal that would halt the fighting and free about 120 hostages still held by the militant group in Gaza.