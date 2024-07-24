By Euronews with AP

Netanyahu lauded US-Israeli unity and praised President Joe Biden in his fiery speech to lawmakers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin said he is ready to press forward with Israel’s war against Hamas until he achieves “total victory” as he addressed lawmakers at the United States Congress.

Netanyahu said that he would agree to a ceasefire only if Hamas surrenders, disarms and releases all hostages it is holding.

He said Israel would continue to fight indefinitely until it destroys the group’s military capabilities and brings home all hostages.

“Israel will fight until we destroy Hamas’s military capabilities and its rule in Gaza and bring all our hostages home," Netanyahu said. "That’s what total victory means. And we will settle for nothing less.”

Critics have said Netanyahu’s vow of total victory is unrealistic, as Hamas has repeatedly regrouped in areas that the Israeli military has withdrawn from.

It comes as officials from Egypt, Israel, the United States and Qatar had been expected to meet in Doha on Thursday with the aim of resuming talks for a proposed three-phase ceasefire to end fighting in Gaza and free the remaining hostages.

But an Israeli official said on Wednesday that Israel's negotiating team was delayed and would likely be dispatched next week.

Protesters took to the streets

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters descended on Washington chanting “Free, Free Palestine” as some tried to block streets ahead of Netanyahu’s speech.

Police wearing gas marks blocked the crowd, which was calling for an end to the war that has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians, from getting closer to the Capitol.

US Capitol Police said in a post on X that some members of the crowd had become “violent” and had “failed to obey” orders to move back from the police line.

“We are deploying pepper spray toward anyone trying to break the law and cross that line,” Capitol Police said.

Israeli protesters also led chants calling on US President Biden to push for a deal to secure the release of hostages and scattered throughout the gallery that overlooks the House chamber, at least six people wore T-shirts saying “Seal the deal now,” urging Netanyahu to reach a deal to return hostages.

More than 50 leading Democrats and political independent Bernie Sanders boycotted Netanyahu's speech and Vice President Kamala Harris was notably absent due to a long-scheduled trip.