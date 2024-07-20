Three people killed in shooting at peace rally in Pakistan

Locals in Bannu, including civil society or social groups, traders, and political parties, took part in the demonstration after eight soldiers were killed last week in a terrorist attack in the region.
Three people have been killed and more than 20 injured after gunmen opened fire on a peace rally in Bannu, northern Pakistan.
Thousands of residents in Bannu had been taking part in a march demanding peace in the region following the killing of eight soldiers in a terrorist attack on a military housing complex in Bannu last week.
Authorities have named the Hafiz Gul Bahadur organization, which operates out of Afghanistan, as responsible for the terrorist attack, but it’s not yet known who was behind the deadly attack on the peace rally on Thursday.
Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, expressed his "deep concern" on Friday about the tragedy and ordered a report from both federal and local officials.
Pakistan has witnessed a surge in violence since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.