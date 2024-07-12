EventsEventsPodcasts
Worsening housing crisis hits Greece hard

FILE - A municipal worker looks out a window of an occupied municipal building behind a Greek flag in central Athens, on Wednesday, July 10, 2013.
FILE - A municipal worker looks out a window of an occupied municipal building behind a Greek flag in central Athens, on Wednesday, July 10, 2013.
By Fay Doulgkeri
Published on
The housing market is tightening in one of Europe's southernmost countries.

The cost of housing and renting in Greece has increased by almost 11% from 2022 to 2023, according to real estate agency Global Property Guide.

This means the Mediterranean country is bearing the brunt of Europe's worsening housing crisis.

While the Greek government has stated it will unveil new measures to target the issue in September, one real estate expert tells Euronews that a lack of official government data is only compounding the problem.

Watch the video in the player above to find out more.

Housing Greek politics Greece Housing market building