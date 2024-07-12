The housing market is tightening in one of Europe's southernmost countries.
The cost of housing and renting in Greece has increased by almost 11% from 2022 to 2023, according to real estate agency Global Property Guide.
This means the Mediterranean country is bearing the brunt of Europe's worsening housing crisis.
While the Greek government has stated it will unveil new measures to target the issue in September, one real estate expert tells Euronews that a lack of official government data is only compounding the problem.
