More than 500,000 Jewish settlers currently live in the West Bank, where they have Israeli citizenship. Meanwhile, the three million Palestinians living there are subject to Israeli military rule.

Israel has approved plans to build nearly 5,300 new homes in the occupied West bank.

It is believed to be part of a campaign to speed up the expansion of Israeli settlements in the territory, to solidify Israel’s control and prevent the creation of a future Palestinian state there.

Israeli forces have carried out near-daily arrest raids across the West Bank since the October 7 Hamas attack, causing the deaths of more than 550 Palestinians - according to their health ministry.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with Gaza and east Jerusalem, in the 1967 Mideast war and Palestine wants all three territories to establish a future state.

Many right-wing, religious Israelis believe the territory to be their ancestral homeland and the site of many biblical monuments.

Netanyahu’s government is dominated by settlers and their supporters and the hard-line nationalist finance minister, Bazalel Smotrich, himself a settler, has been put in charge of settlement policy.

On Wednesday, Peace Now said Israel approved the largest seizure of land in the West Bank in over three decades.

Renewed hope for a ceasefire

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reported to have sent negotiators to resume Gaza ceasefire talks.

Hamas has also said it's given mediators its latest response to a US-backed proposal for a phased ceasefire.

Negotiations have stalled in recent weeks while fighting has intensified.

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group have become inflamed, with the militant organisation claiming to have fired more than 200 rockets and exploding drones into northern Israel this week.

But Hezbollah has said it will halt its attacks if Israel agrees to a ceasefire with Hamas.