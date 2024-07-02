By Euronews with EBU

Maksims Ringo and Janis Locs made history on Monday, becoming the first Latvian same-sex couple to register their partnership just after midnight, as a new law recognising such unions came into effect.

The legislation now allows all couples, including same-sex couples, to officially register their relationships.

"We have been waiting for this day for a long time - since the day the law was adopted," said Locs. "There is a bit of stress, of course, but it is a joy that we will finally be seen in front of the country," he added.

The couple met at the beginning of 2019 and started living together at the end of the same year.

Under the new law, a partnership can be established between two adults who appear before a notary and certify their close personal relationship, shared household, and mutual commitment to support and care for each other.

A long battle for recognition

Notary Aigars Kaupe emphasised the significance of the law, stating it was crucial for Latvian society to "recognise that people are different, relationships are different and all are valuable and all must be protected."

The Latvian parliament formally passed the legislation in November, following a successful legal challenge by 46 same-sex couples seeking recognition as family units.

The change means there are only five EU countries where same-sex couples cannot register for civil unions: Bulgaria, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Latvia's Minister of Justice, Inese Libina-Egnere, acknowledged that "the road was not smooth" and commended those who have paved the way for future progress.

"We had the good fortune to finish in such a way that the next ones could judge and think about what else could be done," said Libina-Egnere.

Kaspars Zalitis, leader of the "Life Partners" movement, said it had been a lengthy 25-year struggle for this recognition in Latvia. "I think this is the moment we can celebrate. This is the moment when history happens and these two guys wrote in the history book something that has never been and that is love."

A partnership will be registered provided the individuals are not married, are not direct relatives, are not siblings or half-siblings, and have not registered another partnership.