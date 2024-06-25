EventsEventsPodcasts
Four arrested for trespassing in grounds of British prime minister's country home

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's shadow is cast on a wall as he attends a Conservative general election campaign event, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday, June 24, 2024.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's shadow is cast on a wall as he attends a Conservative general election campaign event, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday, June 24, 2024. Copyright Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP
Copyright Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP
By Euronews with AP
Published on Updated
The incident comes just over a week before the UK’s general election that will determine if Sunak remains in power.

Four men were arrested on Tuesday (25 June) on suspicion of trespassing after entering the grounds of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's home in northern England, police said.

North Yorkshire police said the group was detained just after noon and escorted off the property. They were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

A group called Youth Demand posted video showing a member it said defecated in the pond on Sunak’s property.

The incident comes just over a week before the U.K.’s general election that will determine if Sunak remains in power. Polls and pundits have predicted the Labour Party to take control after 14 years of Conservative rule.

Youth Demand said it is calling for for a two-way arms embargo on Israel and for the next UK government to revoke oil and gas licenses granted since 2021.

The group said the four detained included a press photographer.

Video showed a police officer confront the group after a man in tall boots got out of the lake after apparently relieving himself.

Arrest United Kingdom Police Security Rishi Sunak General election