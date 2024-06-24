By Euronews with AP

Monday has been declared a day of mourning in Sevastopol, with public events cancelled following the attacks.

Russian authorities said six people died and more than 100 were wounded in Ukrainian drone and missile attacks on Sunday, while the second day of Russia's aerial bombing of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine killed at least one person.

Among the dead were five people, including two children, who were hit by falling debris from missiles that were shot down over a coastal area in Sevastopol, a port city in Russia-annexed Crimea, said Mikhail Razvozhayev, the city's Moscow-installed governor. Another person died in Grayvoron city in Russia’s Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Razvozhayev said 151 people were wounded in Sevastopol. Falling rocket fragments caused a forest fire of over 150 square metres and set a residential building alight, state-owned RIA Novosti said, noting that a fifth missile had exploded over the city.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said both Ukraine and the US bore “responsibility for a deliberate missile strike on civilians.” It said that US-supplied ATACMS missiles were used in the Ukrainian attack.

Air defences overnight shot down 33 Ukrainian drones over Russia’s western Bryansk, Smolensk, Lipetsk and Tula regions, the Russian Ministry of Defence said Sunday. No casualties or damage were reported.

Fresh attacks on Kharkiv

A fresh attack on Kharkiv killed at least one person and wounded 11 on Sunday, according to local officials. Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the city was attacked by a guided bomb, and around half of Kharkiv was without electricity due to the strike.

Sunday's attack came after Russia struck Kharkiv on Saturday afternoon with four aerial bombs, hitting a five-story residential building and killing three people. Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said 41 people were still being treated for injuries.

In a video address following the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukraine’s partners to bolster its air defences.

“Modern air defence systems for Ukraine — such as Patriots, accelerated training of our pilots for F-16s, and most importantly, sufficient range for our weapons — are truly necessary,” he said.

Two people were wounded by falling debris when two Russian missiles were shot down over the Kyiv region overnight, Ukraine’s air force commander Mykola Oleschuk said.

Regional Gov. Vadym Filashkin of Ukraine’s partly occupied Donetsk region said that Russian attacks on Saturday killed two people and wounded four.

In other developments, the Ukrainian Navy released photos Sunday that it says confirm the destruction of a warehouse in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region used to launch and store Iranian-designed Shahed drones.

Navy officials said training instructors and cadets were killed in the attack on Friday night. Moscow has not yet commented on the reports, but officials said air defences shot down a number of drones in the region overnight on Friday.