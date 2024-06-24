The incident has raised concerns about the safety of lithium batteries, which are known to pose fire risks under certain conditions.

A fire at a lithium battery manufacturing factory in Hwaseong, near South Korea’s capital, Seoul, has resulted in at least 16 deaths, with seven people injured and six still missing, officials reported on Monday.

The blaze at the factory operated by Aricell began around 10:30 a.m. local time and was largely extinguished by early afternoon.

Local fire official Kim Jin-young stated that the fire started when battery cells exploded inside a warehouse, although the exact cause is still under investigation.

Many of the missing individuals are foreign nationals, including Chinese workers. Authorities have been tracking the mobile phone signals of the missing to the second floor of the factory, where the fire is believed to have started. R

escue workers retrieved 16 bodies from the site and are continuing their search for survivors.

Firefighters work at the site of a burnt lithium battery manufacturing factory in Hwaseong, South Korea. Hong Ki-won/AP

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the mobilisation of all available personnel and equipment to aid in the search and rescue efforts.

Approximately 102 workers were present at the factory when the fire broke out. In response to the incident, local authorities have issued alerts advising residents to stay indoors and close their windows due to smoke from the fire.

South Korea, a leading exporter of lithium batteries, hosts major industry players such as LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI, and SK On.