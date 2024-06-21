EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Green
Categories
Programmes
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Desperation in Gaza as Israel's pledge for aid route falls flat

Palestinians storm rucks loaded with humanitarian aid brought in through a new U.S.-built pier, in the central Gaza Strip, Saturday, May 18, 2024.
Palestinians storm rucks loaded with humanitarian aid brought in through a new U.S.-built pier, in the central Gaza Strip, Saturday, May 18, 2024. Copyright Abdel Kareem Hana/Copyright 2024 The AP All rights reserved
Copyright Abdel Kareem Hana/Copyright 2024 The AP All rights reserved
By Kayleigh BrookfieldAP
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The Israeli military said it would establish a new safe corridor to deliver aid into southern Gaza. But days later the “tactical pause” has brought little relief to Palestinians.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is growing desperation in Gaza, as aid routes to deliver food and water to the millions of displaced Palestinians are becoming 'unusable' according to the United Nations.

On Sunday, Israel promised to observe daily pauses in fighting along a route stretching from Kerem Shalom — the strip’s only operational aid crossing in the south — to the nearby city of Khan Younis.

The so called 'tactical pause' was supposed to allow for a new safe corridor to deliver aid into Southern Gaza, but so far it has brought little relief to Palestinians.

Thousands of truckloads of aid is piled up ready to be delivered, but according to a UN official who spoke on condition of anonymity, groups of armed men are regularly blocking convoys.

It's proving to be a major obstacle to aid distribution in central Gaza, where an estimated 1.3 million Palestinians are sheltering in tent camps and cramped apartments desperate for food, water and medical supplies.

Aid groups say only a ceasefire and the reopening of the Rafah crossing could significantly increase aid flow to the area.

Meanwhile according to local media, the Israeli Defense Forces has announced the death of two more soldiers who were reportedly killed during a Hamas attack in the central Gaza Strip on Thursday.

It brings the Israeli military death toll to 314.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Netanyahu slams military plans for daily 'tactical pauses' to allow aid into Gaza

Eight Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza

Senior WFP official warns of 'catastrophe' in southern Gaza as conflict continues

Humanitarian crisis The Gaza Strip Israel Hamas war