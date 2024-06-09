By Euronews

Centrist politician Benny Gantz resigns from Israel's war cabinet, leaving Netanyahu more reliant on far-right allies.

Israeli minister Benny Gantz announced his resignation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet on Sunday - accusing him of fumbling the war effort against Hamas.

Gantz's resignation represents the withdrawal of the only centrist power in Netanyahu's far right coalition - amid a months long war in Gaza.

During his announcement, the National Unity chairman called on Netanyahu to set an election date.

"To ensure a real victory, it is appropriate that in the fall, a year (after) the disaster, we will go to elections that will eventually establish a government that will win the people's trust and be able to face (Israel's) challenges," Gantz said.

"I call on Netanyahu," he added, "Don't let our people be torn apart."