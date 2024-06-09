ADVERTISEMENT
Breaking news. Israeli centrist politician Benny Gantz resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet

Copyright J. Scott Applewhite/Copyright 2024 The AP
By Euronews
Centrist politician Benny Gantz resigns from Israel's war cabinet, leaving Netanyahu more reliant on far-right allies.

Israeli minister Benny Gantz announced his resignation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet on Sunday - accusing him of fumbling the war effort against Hamas.

Gantz's resignation represents the withdrawal of the only centrist power in Netanyahu's far right coalition - amid a months long war in Gaza.

During his announcement, the National Unity chairman called on Netanyahu to set an election date.

"To ensure a real victory, it is appropriate that in the fall, a year (after) the disaster, we will go to elections that will eventually establish a government that will win the people's trust and be able to face (Israel's) challenges," Gantz said.

"I call on Netanyahu," he added, "Don't let our people be torn apart."

Israel Hamas war