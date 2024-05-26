By Euronews with AP

Palestinian militants have fired projectiles at Israeli communities around Gaza for more than seven months, but have not fired longer-range rockets in months.

Sirens sounded across central Israel, including in Tel Aviv, for the first time in months on Sunday amid a barrage of Hamas rockets.

No casualties or damage were immediately reported.

Israeli forces have battered Gaza almost every day since fighting broke out on 7 October, inflicting mass casualties. A World Bank/United Nations report in April found the conflict has destroyed approximately 62 per cent of all homes in the Palestinian enclave.

Aid trucks entered Gaza from southern Israel earlier on Sunday, under a new agreement to bypass the Rafah crossing with Egypt that Israeli forces seized earlier this month.

It was unclear if humanitarian groups could access the aid because of ongoing fighting in the area, however.

The war between Israel and Hamas, now in its eighth month, has killed nearly 36,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials. Most casualties have been women and children.

Around 80% of the population's 2.3 million people have fled their homes, severe hunger is widespread and UN officials say parts of the territory are experiencing famine.

Hamas triggered the war with its 7 October attack on Israel, in which Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and seized some 250 hostages.

Hamas is still holding some 100 hostages and the remains of around 30 others after most of the rest were released during a ceasefire last year.