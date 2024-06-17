EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest

Trending

Latest stories

Europe

Categories

Programmes

Featured

World

Categories

Programmes

Featured

EU Policy
Business

Categories

Programmes

Euroviews
Next

Categories

Programmes

Green

Categories

Programmes

Health

Categories

Programmes

Culture

Categories

Programmes

Travel

Categories

Programmes

Videos
More

Special coverage

Partner content

EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader

Find Us

ADVERTISEMENT

Rod Stewart booed by German crowd for Ukraine support

Rod Stewart salutes the crowd at the Royal Arena during his "One Last Time" concert in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 9, 2024.
Rod Stewart salutes the crowd at the Royal Arena during his "One Last Time" concert in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 9, 2024. Copyright Torben Christensen/Associated Press
Copyright Torben Christensen/Associated Press
By Euronews Culture
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The legendary singer has been outspoken against Russia's invasion of Ukraine – but concert goers in Germany last week didn’t want to hear it.

ADVERTISEMENT

British pop singer Rod Stewartwas booed by members of the crowd at a concert on Friday when he made a show of support for Ukraine. 

The jeering appeared to get going at the event in Leipzig when Stewart saluted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with images of the Ukrainian flag, devastation in Ukraine, and Zelenskyy himself, appearing on a large screen behind the singer.

“F*** Putin,” he shouted, announcing – as he has regularly done – that he was dedicating his 1991 song ‘Rhythm of My Heart’ to Ukraine.

Rod Stewart was playing at Leipzig's Quarterback Immobilien Arena on Friday.

The response from the crowd in Leipzig has been read as emblematic of a wider growing unease in eastern Germany over continued western support for Kyiv. Recent polls suggest nearly half of voters in Germany's east want the government to provide Ukraine with less assistance.

Stewart has regularly condemned Russia since it launched its full-scale invasion of 2022, and even supported a family of seven refugees fleeing Russian aggression. His current tour – billed as his final tour of Europe – includes upcoming stops in Hamburg, Munich, Paris and Vienna. 

Whether the rock icon will continue in his vocal support for Ukraine at his next tour stops, only time will tell.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Leipzig Russia Music Rock concert Ukraine war