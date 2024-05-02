Bayer Leverkusen have emerged victorious, pushing Bayern Munich off the throne after their 11-year reign.

Bayer Leverkusen will be crowned the new champions of Germany after an incredibly impressive season.

With an impressive performance throughout the season, Bayer Leverkusen, led by Spanish coach Xabi Alonso, sealed their championship title with a 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen at home. Their unbeaten run remains intact, with just three matches left to play.

For Bayern Munich, this marks the end of an era as their dominance in German football ends after winning eleven back-to-back titles. Coach Thomas Tuchel's departure adds to the anticipation of changes in Munich as they aim to regroup and bounce back next year.

Alonso's success has propelled him into the spotlight as one of Europe's most sought-after managers. Despite tempting offers from Bayern and Liverpool, he has committed to remaining with Leverkusen for at least another season.

While the Bundesliga league title is secured, Bayer Leverkusen still has unfinished business to attend to. They are contenders in the German Cup final and the Europa League semi-finals, raising the possibility of an unprecedented treble achievement.