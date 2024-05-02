Czech Republic celebrates two decades of European Union membership

By Angela Skujins with EBU

As the Central European country commemorated 20 years of its EU membership with an event at Prague Castle in the capital, key EU figures reiterated their support for Ukraine, pledging that the continent will not be "divided".

The Czech Republic celebrated the 20-year milestone with a star-studded ceremony at Prague Castle in the capital on Wednesday.

The central European country became a member of the European Union on 1 May 2004 together with its Visegrád Four counterparts — Slovakia, Hungary, and Poland — and six other European states.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala reiterated Czech support for the enlargement of the EU to include the Western Balkans, Ukraine and Moldova. "Some countries have been seeking entry for a very long time, and we must be transparent and not play any fake game with them. If they meet the conditions, the rules, then we should accept them," he said.

"Let us give them this chance and let us take advantage of the opportunities that enlargement will bring.“

Czech President Petr Pavel said the European Union is founded on a basis of "mutual respect" and shared interest. "Membership in the European Union and NATO is the unquestionable foundation of our freedom, prosperity and security," he said.

FILE - Czech Republic's President Petr Pavel speaking on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. AP

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also told the crowd that European states can respond collectively to threats against the union and that Ukraine is considered an "integral part" of the continent. "The states that want to live together peacefully and sovereignly in a united Europe can give an answer to this attack," he said.

"And the answer? We support Ukraine as an integral part of Europe and as a future member of [the EU]. And here too, our strength is acting together. We won't let ourselves be worn down or divided.“

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an impassioned video speech shown at the event, saying it is an "honour" and a "dream" for countries to be considered part of the European family. "Twenty years ago this dream became a reality for Czechia and I am sure it will soon become a reality for Ukraine," he said.

Ukraine applied for EU membership in 2022 and was granted candidate status. EU leaders and Kyiv are currently undergoing accession negotiations.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was also in Prague for the occasion. She spoke to reporters while touring the Czechoslovak Group company facility: a business specialising in the production of defence, aerospace, ammunition, automotive and railway industry products.

Czech military industry has been "crucial" in supporting Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's ongoing invasion, von der Leyen said.

"They have delivered and are delivering the so much needed military capability to Ukraine so that Ukraine can defend itself against Russia's war aggression."