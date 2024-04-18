Video. Prague Rally Urges NATO to Close Ukrainian Airspace

Protesters sombrely pitched crosses at the US Embassy to symbolize lives lost in the Chernihiv attack, then marched to the German and French Embassies. Chants of "Close the skies" and "Less words, more actions" resonated.

Meanwhile, Czech, Dutch, and Danish Prime Ministers met with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg to discuss increased support for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for air defense and sustained financial aid. Stoltenberg commended Denmark's commitment and stressed the urgency of ongoing financial support for Ukraine.