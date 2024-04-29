EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
'Support is on the way' says NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
By Euronews with AP & EBU
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv on Monday.

During his visit, Stoltenberg said NATO countries had failed to deliver in good time what they promised to Ukraine, but that 'support is on the way,'

Stoltenberg said NATO countries failed to deliver in time what was promised to Ukraine, allowing Russia to exploit battlefield advantages and gain ground.

‘Ukraine has been outgunned for months,’ he said, ‘but it’s not too late for Ukraine to prevail. More support is on the way.’

Zelenskyy said new Western supplies have started arriving, but slowly.

The meeting comes a day after Russian state TV aired footage of an exhibition of Western equipment captured in Ukraine.

30 armoured vehicles from the US, UK, Germany and other countries can be seen in the exhibition.

NATO Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine invasion