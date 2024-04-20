By Euronews with AP

Russia claims to have shot down 50 Ukrainian drones after Ukraine appeared to target its energy infrastructure overnight.

Ukraine launched a series of drone attacks into Russia targeting its energy infrastructure, according to Moscow's Defence Ministry on Saturday.

Russian air defences intercepted and destroyed fifty drones across eight regions, in the western Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border 26 drones were shot down. A woman and her caretaker were among victims after a fire started caused by explosions during the attack. As well as, a pregnant woman and her unborn child whom died in shelling.

In this photo provided by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, a view of the damage after Russia's attack on residential building in Dnipro, Ukraine, Friday AP/Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

The areas where drones were reportedly downed included the Bryansk, Kursk, Tula, Smolensk, Ryazan, Kaluga regions, and around Moscow.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed to have shot down a Ukrainian Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet, although details were not provided and this information could not be independently verified.

While Ukrainian officials typically refrain from commenting on attacks on Russian territory, many of the drone strikes appeared to specifically target Russia's energy infrastructure.

Vladislav Shapsha, the head of the Kaluga region, reported that a drone attack caused a fire at an electrical substation. Fires were also noted at fuel and energy complexes in Bryansk and Smolensk, according to Alexander Bogomaz and Vasily Anokhin, respective governors of these regions.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries and oil terminals have intensified in recent months, increasing their targeting on Russian territory.

Ukrainian weapon experts have been increasing their development in drones, as Kyiv tries to keep up in their fight against Russia, compensating for its gaps whilst it awaits for much needed US military aid.