Mike Pence: U.S. will continue to support Ukraine

Former U.S. vice president Mike Pence is confident that U.S. military support for Ukraine is forthcoming. Such a congressional approval has the support of majorities of the political parties as well as the American people, Pence said in an interview with Euronews in Brussels.

Support for Ukraine has been hanging in the balance in Congress for months and seriously weakened the Ukrainian military performance.

“A majority of Republicans and Democrats and a majority of the American people, embrace our role as leader of the free world. I think you'll see the Congress send to President Biden's desk, a historic package of support for Ukraine, for Israel, for Taiwan.”

In sharp contrast to former president and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump, Pence spoke out in favor of NATO and a strong transatlantic partnership.

“I think there is a rising tide of Republican isolationism, in my party. I've spoken out against it boldly, and we'll continue to. I have no doubt in my mind, if the West were to falter and Vladimir Putin were to overrun Ukraine, it would just be a matter of time before he crossed a border that under article five. We as NATO allies would have to go and fight him.”

Pence earlier year launched a presidential campaign but lost badly in the primaries.

As one of a rare number of Republicans, he went on record not endorsing Donald Trump in the 2024 race against Joe Biden.