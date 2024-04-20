US set to vote for foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

U.S. House of Representatives is set to approve a 89 billion euro aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, overcoming months of internal discord.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a rare Saturday session, the U.S. House of Representatives convened to tackle a pivotal decision: the approval of an 89 billion euro foreign aid package destined for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

Ukraine has been running out of weapons and has warned that if it doesn't receive more from its allies Russia will make big advances.

With the situation growing dire, bipartisan support became crucial, despite months of internal discord within the Republican-controlled House.

🇺🇸 Former U.S. vice president Mike Pence is confident that U.S. military support for Ukraine is forthcoming.



It has the support of majorities of the political parties as well as the American people, Pence said in an interview with Euronews. #UkraineWarhttps://t.co/EkvctOPkr3 — euronews (@euronews) April 19, 2024

Who does the aid package benefit?

House Speaker Mike Johnson found himself in a precarious position, balancing the demands of hardline Republicans with the pressing need to aid beleaguered allies.

Despite threats to his leadership, Johnson pressed forward, recognising the significance of the aid package, not only for Ukraine but also for Israel and Taiwan.

The package itself was a comprehensive one, encompassing various elements beyond direct military aid. Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee said that more than a third of the total amount of the aid package for Ukraine would be dedicated to replenishing weapons and ammunition systems for the U.S. military.

Alongside provisions for Ukraine's defence, it included funds for Israel's ongoing conflict with Palestinian militants and support for allies in the Indo-Pacific to counter China's influence.

The bill contained measures such as sanctions and the potential transfer of seized Russian assets to Ukraine, reflecting a multifaceted approach to foreign policy challenges.

A long road to get there

Hard-line Republicans, concerned about the growing national debt and wary of further entanglement in foreign conflicts, voiced strong opposition. Their dissent threatened to derail Johnson's efforts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, acutely aware of his country's dwindling resources, made impassioned appeals for support. Similarly, leaders from Israel and Taiwan underscored the importance of timely assistance in the face of regional threats.

As the House prepared for the crucial vote, bipartisan cooperation emerged as a beacon of hope. While ideological differences persisted, the recognition of shared values and strategic interests prevailed.

President Joe Biden, along with politicians from both parties, urged swift action, emphasizing the symbolic and practical significance of American leadership in tumultuous times.

The House passed the aid package with a decisive majority, sending a powerful message of solidarity to allies and adversaries alike.

Despite internal divisions and external pressures, the United States is preparing to affirm its commitment to global stability and the self-defence of its allies.