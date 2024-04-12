Swedish PM on shooting: 'Another line has been crossed'

By EBU with AP

Stockholm shooting: PM says 'another line has been crossed' after son watched his father be shot in confrontation.

A 39-year-old Polish man was fatally shot following a confrontation with a group of youths in Stockholm on Wednesday evening, April 10. The man's nationality was confirmed by his brother-in-law to the Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Thursday.

The incident occurred as the man and his 12-year-old son were en route to a swimming pool in the Skarholmen district of Stockholm. Reports suggest that they encountered a group of youths in an underpass, leading to a verbal exchange between the man and the teenagers. The situation escalated, resulting in a fatal gunshot that took the man's life, witnessed by his own son.

Speaking at the scene of the shooting, Ulf Kristersson, the Prime Minister of Sweden, said: "It's a kind of inhumane, an animalistic attitude. We just can't have this."

"Yes, in its own way, shooting dead a person who has nothing to do with any of this. In front of his son - a child. It's a ruthlessness that I think is... it can hardly be described. It`s an unimaginable cruelty. It's a kind of inhumane, an animalistic attitude. We just can't have this."

"I have talked to many people here today and many feel strong sadness, despair but also a tremendous anger actually. And not least against you politicians. They think you come here and say nice words and you come when there are elections, but they don`t think enough is happening. What do you want to say to those who feel that way?"

"Firstly, I fully understand anger. There is no other human reaction than that. But I also want to say that I came here to show my respect for talking to relatives, but also to tell them what we are doing now. We are now doing everything that we said we would do and everything that is required. We are doing it with force. We are doing it with the speed that the Constitution allows. We are even pushing it, so some people think that we are pushing too hard. But we are doing all this and I am determined. This will be solved, but we must not hesitate now. Now we will do whatever it takes to stop these killers who are destroying the lives of so many people."