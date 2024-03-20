By Euronews with DEZDF

The foiled plan allegedly had the backing of an Islamic State offshoot, and was intended as violent retaliation for Quran burnings in Stockholm.

Two men suspected of plotting a terrorist attack on the Swedish parliament building in Stockholm were arrested by German police on Tuesday.

One of the men, identified as Ibrahim M.G., is said to have joined the Islamic State offshoot Khorasan Province, a group based origins in Afghanistan and eastern parts of Iran. The other man has been named as Ramin N.

German investigators say the group commissioned Ibrahim to carry out an attack in the summer of 2023 in response to protests in Sweden where demonstrators burned copies of the Quran.

The two men are said to have made plans for an assault on Stockholm in which they would have killed "police officers and other people".

The duo had made specific preparations for the attack, and attempted to obtain weapons but ultimately failed.

The two defendants are to appear before the investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice in the city of Karlsruhe.